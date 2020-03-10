Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,558 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.98% of Shaw Communications worth $98,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,827,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,295,000 after purchasing an additional 272,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,833,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,081,000 after purchasing an additional 98,244 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,621,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,219,000 after purchasing an additional 225,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,036 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 125,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,831. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

