Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,622 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.22% of IDACORP worth $119,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

IDA stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.07.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

