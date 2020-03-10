Parnassus Investments CA Reduces Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 172,099 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.36% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $96,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 149,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

