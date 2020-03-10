Parnassus Investments CA Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,937,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270,959 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 2.07% of Iron Mountain worth $189,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,456,000 after buying an additional 580,058 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,281,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,334. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

