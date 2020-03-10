Parnassus Investments CA Sells 2,557,977 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,557,977 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.81% of Motorola Solutions worth $223,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 238,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,680,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.78. 87,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

