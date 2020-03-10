Parnassus Investments CA Sells 685,834 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,834 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 2.20% of Perrigo worth $154,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. 230,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,412. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

