Parnassus Investments CA Sells 807,536 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 807,536 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.93% of Alliance Data Systems worth $47,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.55. 69,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $62.61 and a one year high of $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.55.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADS. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

