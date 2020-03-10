Parnassus Investments CA Sells 97,272 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,272 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.40% of Air Lease worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 91,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

