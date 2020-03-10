Parnassus Investments CA Takes $96.85 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,762,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,845,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.44% of AmeriCold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

