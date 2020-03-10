Particl (PART) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00006240 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Particl has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $19,206.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,563,059 coins and its circulating supply is 8,955,062 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

