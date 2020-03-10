Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE PSI traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.54. 403,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$8.98 and a twelve month high of C$21.00.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at C$347,150.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

