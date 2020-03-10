Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director M Scott Welch Buys 300 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director M Scott Welch bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $11,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,273 shares in the company, valued at $442,127.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

M Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, M Scott Welch bought 214 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.16 per share, for a total transaction of $9,878.24.

On Friday, February 28th, M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.27 per share, for a total transaction of $532,700.00.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 491,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,126. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

