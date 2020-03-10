Patrick Mcclymont Sells 14,206 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,918.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IMAX traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. Imax Corp has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.