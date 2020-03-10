Patron Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $544.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 68.1% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $41,569.00 and approximately $544.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.02502509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00214808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00051707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00124995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,897,567 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinBene, IDAX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

