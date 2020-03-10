PAX Gold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,630.86 or 0.20570859 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $18.24 million and $1.16 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00482790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.19 or 0.06397481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00057535 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003754 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 11,186 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

