Paxos Standard Market Cap Reaches $205.18 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012624 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, ZB.COM, DDEX and SouthXchange. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $205.18 million and $646.18 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 205,016,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,016,677 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, FCoin, Hotbit, DDEX, Bittrex, ZB.COM, WazirX, CoinEx, CoinExchange, BigONE, Kyber Network, BitMart, CoinBene, C2CX, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Crex24, Binance, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, TOKOK, OKEx, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, BW.com, Iquant, BCEX, KuCoin, OKCoin, ABCC, Coinall, BitMax, MXC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bitrue, SouthXchange and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

