Payfair One Day Trading Volume Tops $468.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Payfair has traded down 52.8% against the dollar. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $8,752.66 and approximately $468.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02515535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00124893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.