Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after acquiring an additional 364,366 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,900,000 after acquiring an additional 198,134 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,882,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,409 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

PYPL opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $94.77 and a one year high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.