Paytomat (PTI) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Paytomat has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $539,878.04 and approximately $27,155.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Chaince and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.02507209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00213061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Paytomat Token Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BigONE and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.