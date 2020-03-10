PDATA Market Capitalization Tops $162,848.46 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, PDATA has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. PDATA has a market cap of $162,848.46 and approximately $2,526.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.02494010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012174 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA's total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,718,421 tokens. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token. The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

