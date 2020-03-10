Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,160 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of PEB opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

