Peel Hunt Boosts Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target to GBX 635

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 635 ($8.35) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 479.40 ($6.31).

Shares of TM17 traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 515 ($6.77). The company had a trading volume of 219,681 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 496.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 372.87. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The stock has a market cap of $709.57 million and a PE ratio of 40.55.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

