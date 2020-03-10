Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat (LON:SCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Softcat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,231.40 ($16.20).

LON:SCT traded down GBX 46.50 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 988.50 ($13.00). 514,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,170.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.21. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($9.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

