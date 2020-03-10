PeepCoin (PCN) Price Up 48.2% Over Last Week

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 67.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $180,540.77 and $29.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001953 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 131,720,156,555 coins and its circulating supply is 92,520,156,555 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

