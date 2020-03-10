Peerplays (PPY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003393 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.21 million and $99,569.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02515312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00214446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00124487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.