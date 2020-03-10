Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. 49,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director David Didomenico acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAR. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.