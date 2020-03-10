Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HB Fuller worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after buying an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $3,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.