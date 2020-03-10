Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65,826 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of AngioDynamics worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. 10,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

