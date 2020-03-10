Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,616 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.37% of Recro Pharma worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,648,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 104,960 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of REPH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.10. Recro Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REPH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.