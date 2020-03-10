Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 240,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

