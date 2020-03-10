Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 4,832 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,589,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 13,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Capital cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In related news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. 5,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,070. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

