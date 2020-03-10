Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Black Knight by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Black Knight by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,927,000 after buying an additional 1,544,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,088,000 after buying an additional 1,328,618 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Black Knight by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,228,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,227,000 after buying an additional 887,490 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,246,000 after buying an additional 673,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.60. 21,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

