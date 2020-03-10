Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 3,076 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Arch Coal worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arch Coal by 3.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

ARCH stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. 259,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. Arch Coal Inc has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $671.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.