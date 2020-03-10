Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 483,517 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 483,517 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.31% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 29,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,645. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $6,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,136,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,815 over the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

