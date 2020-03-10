Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 9,348 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,358 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,391,000 after acquiring an additional 938,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,206,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 579,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,328. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

