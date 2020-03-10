Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $1.58 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $7,771,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.26. 293,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

