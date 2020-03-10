Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,761,000.

NASDAQ PINE traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

