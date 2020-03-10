Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Acquires $26,300.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00.

NASDAQ PWOD traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466. The company has a market capitalization of $197.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

