PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $219,976.80 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $219,976.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PFSI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,902. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.