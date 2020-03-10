Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 24,100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 159.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 953,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

