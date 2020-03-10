Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,061 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

