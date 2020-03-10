Penta 1-Day Volume Tops $53,909.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $53,909.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, HADAX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02515535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00124893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012220 BTC.

About Penta

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

