Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.0234

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Peony has a total market cap of $54,916.18 and $1,623.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,468,122 coins and its circulating supply is 2,348,294 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

