Performant Financial (PFMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PFMT opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

PFMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

