Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 33,980 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 25.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $100,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $166.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,911. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $150.23 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.58.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

