Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 5,700 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Viad comprises approximately 0.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned about 0.10% of Viad worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 438,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. 7,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,136. The company has a market cap of $873.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Barry acquired 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. Insiders purchased 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.