Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 78,340 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,340 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P. owned about 2.64% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $25,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

HEZU traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 1,510,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,752. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28.

