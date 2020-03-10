Permanens Capital L.P. Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Permanens Capital L.P. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $33.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,834.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,993.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,840.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.01 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $919.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

