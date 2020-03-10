Permanens Capital L.P. Has $100.05 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 25.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $100,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. 239,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.96 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

