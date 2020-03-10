Permanens Capital L.P. Has $15.38 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P. owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 111,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

